ABC Reporter Suddenly Out Just Weeks After Marking 35 Years at Station

Reporter/photographer Jerry Barlar at ABC affiliate WKRN News 2 was suddenly dismissed from the station after 35 years earlier this month.

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According to The Tennessean, Barlar left the station on August 7. In a memo to employees, the management at WKRN stated, “Jerry Barlar no longer is an employee at WKRN News 2. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Barlar received a 35-year service plaque from WKRN just weeks before his termination. Station vice president and general manager Mike Spruill told The Tennessean in a statement, “It is against Nexstar Policy to comment on Personnel Issues.”

Barlar notably started full-time with WKRN in 1991. He worked overnights and chased police scanner reports of crimes and crashes.

In 2010, Barlar became a reporter for the station’s morning show, The First Unit.

During his time at the station, Barlar won a regional Emmy award, a Green Eyeshade Award for excellent journalism in the Southeast US, and numerous Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards.

Barlar’s Supporters Take to Social Media to Speak Out About WKRN’s Decision

Following the news that Barlar was no longer reporting for WRKN, his supporters took to social media to speak out about the decision.

“Some of you know Jerry, some of you might not, but if you follow Nashville stories, you’ve seen his work,” one supporter . “He’s a phenomenal storyteller and cameraman, with contacts everywhere and a knack for being first on the scene. We’ve only met a few times on big stories, but his professionalism always stood out.”

They further shared, “I’ll never forget the day of firefighter Jason Dickey’s funeral in Lawrence County. A group of us ended up at Square Forty Restaurant, and I watched Jerry quietly pick up the tab for an entire table of visiting firefighters, just to say thank you. Those firefighters had came in to Lawrenceburg to provide coverage so local crews could attend Engineer Dicky’s funeral.”

The supporter noted that while Barlar doesn’t know them, they will continue to support him throughout his career. “Nashville media has lost a true professional. If Jerry continues working, I have no doubt offers will pour in. WKRN’s loss will be someone else’s gain, because you can trust Jerry to tell the truth. So, Jerry, if this is your retirement, happy trails. And if you keep going, I hope to see you again down the road.”

A fellow supporter also wrote, “I have no idea why he and WKRN parted ways … but that news department just took a hit. HOPE HE GETS BACK IN THE GAME”





