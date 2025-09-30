dollywood-announces-plans-for-new-thrill-ride

Dollywood recently announced plans to build a new thrill ride for the upcoming 2026 season.

According to the amusement park’s website, NightFlight Expedition is a hybrid coaster and whitewater river ride with Cora and Jasper Oakley leading riders on an “extraordinary journey” to discover the mystery of the legendary Secret Lake.

The new Dollywood attraction will feature four adventures. They are soaring over the Smokies, plunging into whitewater rapids, combing a mountainside, and navigating a mysterious lake.

“Embarking on a daring journey aboard remarkable vehicles, adventurers will experience four thrilling experiences in a first-of-its-kind attraction,” the park stated. “As they fly through the Smokies, conquer raging rapids, climb mountain peaks, and glide across a shimmering lake. Follow the roots and light the way!”

Dollywood further shared that as the newest expansion to its Wildwood Grove, NightFlight Expedition will be featured in an indoor, weather-independent 44,000-square-foot facility, which is larger than four football fields.

“NightFlight Expedition joins the twelve other attractions of Wildwood Grove to continue the story of this hidden land just beyond the hollow log,” the amusement park added. “As Dollywood’s newest land grows in size, so does its charm, making it an even more wonderful place for families to have fun, relax, and be together surrounded by the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.”

Dollywood’s Nightflight Expedition is scheduled to open in Spring 2026.

Dolly Parton Was Forced to Miss Dollywood Attraction Announcement

Unfortunately, Dolly Parton was forced to skip Dollywood’s attraction announcement due to a health issue.

Just as the announcement was made, Parton appeared in a video to fans present. “Hello Dollywood! It’s me,” she declared. “I know – and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem.”

Parton then shared that she recently had a kidney stone that caused an infection. “The doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.’

“So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today,” she added. “But I’m here with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it.”





