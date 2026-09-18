Dolly Parton’s Museum and Hotel Set Opening Date Following Her Passing

Nearly a month after her death, Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel and Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum have set their opening date.

Videos by Suggest

They will open together in Nashville on September 29, according to a press release. Giving fans yet another way to have access to the country music legend’s life and legacy.

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel is described as “Dolly’s love letter to Nashville.” It features 245 unique guest rooms and suites, as well two live entertainment venues. There are also café and “vibrant spaces” that were made to celebrate both Dolly and Music City itself.

The two music venues, Jolene’s and Parton’s Live, cement the singer’s “lifelong connection to music and artistry.” Jolene’s, named after Parton’s arguably most famous song, is at the top floor of the hotel. There will be nightly performances from Nashville’s rising singers and songwriters.

Parton’s Live focuses more on the city’s songwriter roots, showcasing songwriter sessions, writers’ rounds, and rising-star showcases. Additionally, SongTeller Hotel is partnering with FEMcountry, a platform founded by veteran music industry executive Leslie Fram that champions women in music. Established female artists and songwriters will be featured in monthly performances.

Both venues will have cocktails, shareable and small plates, and delicious desserts for guests to enjoy.

And taking up the entire third floor of the hotel is Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum. The museum offers visitors an interactive, immersive journey through Parton’s life and career. Rarely seen pieces of memorabilia will be on display, giving a more complete look at Parton’s past.

Dolly herself will guide visitors through her life thanks to the latest technology and footage filmed earlier this year. There is even a recreation of the small cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains where she spent her childhood.