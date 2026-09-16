51-Year-Old Star Makes Emmys History After Wins for Netflix Killer Thriller and Haunted Small-Town Comedy

Actor Matthew Rhys made Emmy history during this year’s ceremony. The Welsh actor did something no other actor has done in the award’s 78 years.

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On September 14, Rhys won two lead acting Emmy awards in the same night. First, he pulled off an upset win for leading actor in a limited series for his role in The Beast in Me, Variety reported.

Later in the ceremony, he received the lead actor in a comedy award for the Apple TV hit Widow’s Bay.

Matthew Rhys in ‘Widow’s Bay’ (Credit: Apple TV)

According to Variety, he is the first person to get both lead actor awards in the same ceremony. Combined with his 2018 Emmy for lead actor in a drama, he is now the first male actor to win in all three lead actor categories.

Rhys is not the first actor to win two acting awards in one night. James Earl Jones accomplished the same in 1991 with wins in lead actor in a drama and supporting actor in a limited series. And Stockard Channing took home two supporting actress awards in 2002.

While there have been actors who’ve come close to Rhys’ record of getting awards in all three categories, they were each one award short. The only actor of any gender to accomplish Rhys’ feat was Barbara Stanwyck.

She won all three lead actress categories between 1961 and 1983. However, her earliest wins predate the Television Academy splitting comedy and drama into separate categories.

Matthew Rhys won a third Emmy this year as an executive producer for Widow’s Bay, which won best comedy.