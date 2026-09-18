Hip-Hop Artist Dead at 44: Cause of Death Unclear in Passing of Sway DaSafo

British rapper Sway DaSafo has died at the age of 44.

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The MOBO Awards first made a public announcement, and a close friend confirmed his passing to The Guardian.

The rapper, born Derek Safo, died at his home in Ghana, the friend said. No cause of death has been announced.

MOBO Awards officials announced Sway’s death on Thursday, September 17. He won the organisation’s Best Hip-Hop Act award in 2005 and became the first unsigned artist to receive the honour.

Sway was born in Hornsey, north London, to Ghanaian parents. He trained as a producer and developed a versatile rap style that moved between grime, club music, and more traditional hip-hop.

Sway Had Hit The UK Charts

He began his career with the groups Phynix Crew and One before launching a solo career. He released several mixtapes before gaining wider attention with tracks including “Up Your Speed” and “Little Derek.” The latter reached the UK Top 40 in 2006.

Sway achieved his biggest UK chart success with “Still Speedin’,” which reached the Top 20 in 2011. “Level Up,” produced by Flux Pavilion, followed with an even higher chart position, reaching No. 8 in 2012.

His debut album, This Is My Demo, followed that year. Critics praised the record, which also earned a Mercury Prize nomination. Sway won the MOBO award ahead of established American rappers including 50 Cent and The Game.

He continued to release music through his own Dcypha Productions label and later partnered with Akon’s Konvict Music. His second album, The Signature LP, arrived in 2008.

Throughout his career, Sway collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran, Riz Ahmed, Akala, Tinchy Stryder, Donae’o and the Kaiser Chiefs. He also helped develop emerging performers through his label.

Sway played a role in the early musical career of KSI. The pair released “No Sleep” in 2013, alongside rapper Tiggs Da Author.

Sway married Helen in 2013, and they had four children: Jalil, AJ, Inaya and Imara. However, in a recent social media post, he described himself as a single father.