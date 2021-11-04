Dolly Parton Shares The Cutest Photo Of Husband Carl And We Love His Shirt

Fans of Dolly Parton hardly ever see or hear from her husband of 55 years, Carl Thomas Dean. However, on Tuesday, the ‘9 to 5’ singer revealed a throwback photo featuring herself and Dean holding hands. Naturally, Parton’s millions of Instagram followers were quick to comment and share their collective love for the singer’s sixties-era look.

What Did Dolly Parton Post On Instagram?

This Tuesday, Dolly Parton shared an incredibly rare photo of her elusive husband, Carl Dean. The 75-year-old’s 17 million Instagram followers were surprised and excited for the unusual opportunity to see inside Parton’s 55-year marriage. “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does,” Parton captioned the post.

In the picture, Parton and Dean stood side by side as they held each others’ hands. Parton rocked a bold red long sleeve with bright yellow tights. On the other hand, Dean wore a basic pair of blue jeans with a photoshopped t-shirt in the photo.

However, the romantic post’s purpose wasn’t solely to share a heartwarming throwback photo. Parton also used the opportunity to promote her new Dolly ‘Vintage Collage Tee,’ which was photoshopped on Dean in the picture. Currently, the shirt is for sale on Parton’s website for $35.

Parton’s fans quickly made their way into the comments section to express their love for the picture. “Yes! Such a sweet relationship,” one fan wrote. “You two make a beautiful couple,” another person remarked.

How Do Dolly Parton And Carl Dean Keep The Romance Alive?

Based on her recent Instagram post, it’s obvious Parton and Dean’s romance is still very much alive. Last year in an interview with People, Parton gave some insight into how the couple’s marriage has lasted so long.

“We still have out little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out. Even if there’s still some snow around it, my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he’ll usually write me a little poem. Which to me that’s priceless,” Parton explained.

Also, to celebrate Dean’s 79th birthday in July, Parton recreated her 1978 Playboy cover as a gift to Dean. Overall, to Parton, part of what keeps her marriage so interesting is the element of spontaneity.

“It’s like certain days you feel a certain way. I’ll say, ‘I’m going to surprise him. And we’re going to have real cloth napkins and real crystal,” the singer explained. Although Parton’s husband rarely makes any public appearances, it’s apparent the couple has always had one of the strongest relationships.