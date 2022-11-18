Dolly Parton Sang ‘Jolene’ With Rob Halford And Now Fans Want Her To ‘Throw Down On “The Hellion/Electric Eye”‘

Dolly Parton is one of the biggest names in music today. While she’s primarily known as a country superstar, Parton has crossed genres and achieved worldwide success with her music and movies. A recent performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame showed how well she fits into any genre, including heavy metal.

Parton Sings ‘Jolene’ With Huge Group of Stars

Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, and during the night’s ceremony, she and a group of artists joined together to perform her hit song “Jolene.” The group included Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford.

Halford is the lead singer of Judas Priest, and one of the biggest names in heavy metal music. His presence in the performance led some music fans to wonder if Parton and Halford might collaborate on something from his genre in the future.

Fan Reactions: ‘Dolly Proves That She Transcends Genre’

“If you would’ve told me in the past that one day Dolly Parton and the lead singer of Judas Priest are gonna share the stage together at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I would’ve laughed you out of the room,” one person commented on a video of the performance.

Another wrote, “I’m a heavy metal fan. Dolly proves that she transcends genre. Seeing the country queen and the metal God was almost too much. It was awesome!!!!!” Someone else said, “Now we need Dolly to show up at a Judas Priest concert to do Dreamer Deceiver or Painkiller!!!” Another person wrote, “Now I wanna see Dolly throw down on The Hellion/Electric Eye!”

Parton’s Plans For A Rock Album

Parton herself has floated the idea of doing a rock album. She initially rejected her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying she didn’t make rock and roll music. It looks like that might change soon, though.

“My husband is a huge rock and roll fan,” she explained. “And I’d always wanted to do an album. But I didn’t have a reason to, [until] they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!”

Her plan for the album? “Bring in a lot of the old rock and roll stars and do a lot of the classic rock songs.” Fans can’t wait to hear it and are hopeful she might bring in some new friends, like Halford, to do guest vocals.

