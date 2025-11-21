Dolly Parton Misses Hall of Fame Ceremony on Doctor’s Orders

Dolly Parton apologized to fans again for missing another big event due to ongoing health issues.

Parton shared a video message with fans after her induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame.

“Well, hey there, it’s Dolly, and I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall,” the “Jolene” legend explained in footage shared on Instagram. “And my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while. And I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

Dolly Parton shares a video message for her induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame. (Image via Instagram / Dollywood Parks & Resorts).

Parton also thanked her Dollywood partners, Jack and Peter Herschend, for helping bring her dreams to life. “I trust them, and they trust me, and they always listen when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams,” she explained. “And somehow, the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams.”

Of course, fans rallied around the “9 to 5” singer in the comments section of the post.

“Visiting Dollywood is the most wonderful experience! This is so well deserved for our beloved butterfly queen, Dolly!” one top comment read.

Dolly Parton Addressed Ongoing Health Issues Last Month

The country music legend has been candid about ongoing health issues in recent weeks. In October, Parton reassured fans she was fine after canceling several appearances.

“Well, today’s October the 8th, and obviously I’m here doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, which is why I’m dressed kind of like a country western girl,” Parton explained in footage posted to Instagram. “But before I got started, I wanted to say, I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here.”

Parton shared that her doctor advised her to address a few health matters, but assured fans it was nothing serious.

“I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there,” she continued. “But I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.

“But anyway, there’s just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was OK,” Parton concluded. “So anyhow, that’s what I wanted to say, and I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working. I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”