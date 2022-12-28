Dolly Parton’s Best Post This Year: A Throwback With Mick Jagger

Somehow, Dolly Parton just gets more relevant every year. The famous country singer, who is set to host Miley’s New Years Eve Party this year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, has been in the spotlight for longer than most.

So, while it’s no surprise she knows the legendary Mick Jagger, seeing her throwback photo with the Rolling Stones singer was like watching worlds collide.

Dolly Parton Shares Adorable Throwback Photo

Dolly Parton has no shortage of incredible throwback photos. Parton has been in the music industry since 1964, so you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone she doesn’t know.

Even so, her throwback photo with Mick Jagger is something we’re still thinking about. Truly—how can one image contain this much star power?

The photo was likely taken at New York’s Bottom Line venue. According to Rolling Stone, Parton performed at the venue in May of 1977 in front of an audience that included Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, and John Belushi.

The publication reported that the Rolling Stones singer was charmed by the southern belle, and they struck up an unlikely friendship.

Parton Reveals She’s Still Starstruck By Jagger

Dolly Parton recently revealed that for her next project, she’s venturing into Jagger’s musical territory. “I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but I’m making a rock album. If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna earn it,” the singer told People.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Stumped On A Gift For Her? These Advanced Skincare Tools From FOREO Are Sure To Impress

She also noted that she’s been talking to various rock legends, and, despite her legendary status, she never stops feeling starstruck. She told the outlet that one of the last times she was starstruck was while working with Jagger.

“I’m working on a rock album now, and I’ve been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it’s just such a thrill,” she insisted.

Apparently, Parton’s newest album will also serve as a love letter to her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean. “I’m going to do a lot of his favorite songs,” she told E!. “He loves Mick Jagger, he loves ‘Satisfaction’—those kind of songs. I’m hoping to have Elton John. I’m hoping to have just a lot of the big classic artists singing some of the classic songs.”

Well, if anyone is able to get all of these classic voices on one record, it’s going to be the one and only Dolly Parton.

More From Suggest