Dolly Parton Loves Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell So Much She’s Singing About It

Fans around the world were excited to hear that Taco Bell would be returning the Mexican Pizza to their menu. One of those fans? Dolly Parton. The country superstar loves the food so much, she’s even singing about it!

Parton’s New Role In Taco Bell TikTok Musical

It was recently announced that Parton will be joining the cast of Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a musical that will be live-streamed on TikTok. According to a press release about the event, “Parton joins Taco Bell’s biggest fans for a satirical musical about the ‘harrowing’ story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza.”

In a recent Instagram video, Parton showed off her own Mexican Pizza. “I have been longing for this moment for so long,” she said. “It’s finally here.” Parton opened the box and said, “Oh, look at that. It looks almost too good to eat,” she says. “But I’m gonna.”

How Doja Cat Brought The Mexican Pizza Back

The musical will also follow “notable moments” from Doja Cat’s journey to return the Mexican Pizza to the Taco Bell menu. The rapper was the one who announced that Mexican Pizza was coming back while performing at Coachella this year.

Doja posted a TikTok earlier this year with a jingle about how much she loves Mexican Pizza, and it quickly went viral. Taco Bell later announced that they were bringing the menu item back to stores.

In addition to Parton and Doja, the musical will also feature music and lyrics from Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who famously wrote a Bridgerton musical that blew up on the video-sharing app.

Are There Other TikTok Musicals?

While this seems like a crazy idea, it’s not the first live-streamed musical on the app. After a joke video about Remy, the rat from the Disney movie Ratatouille, went viral, people on the internet quickly created a faux-musical about the character. People around the world were shocked when a benefit production of the show was staged, starring big names like Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, and Adam Lambert.

Fans of Parton, Doja, and the Mexican Pizza don’t have long to wait for the show—or the food item. Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere exclusively on TikTok on May 26 at 8 pm EST. The Mexican Pizza is available at Taco Bell now!

