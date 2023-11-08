Dolly Parton Makes Rare Statement About Her Very Private Husband, Carl Dean

The two have been married for almost 60 years!



Dolly Parton has been the queen of country music for over five decades.

Irving Penn, Vogue, October 1977

However, the celebrated “Jolene” singer, 77, reluctantly embraced her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last year. Now, she’s embracing this latest recognition by launching her very first rock and roll album, Rockstar, marking an impressive addition to her extensive discography of 48 albums throughout her illustrious career.

Rockstar is set to be released on November 17 and features Parton collaborating with other legends on their own renditions of classic rock songs such as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Free Bird” and “Purple Rain.”

The album also includes more recent hits like “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, who happens to be Parton’s goddaughter. The two sung the song together in an emotional performance that brought the LOL actress to tears.

Supposedly, Parton’s husband, Carl Dean is excited about his wife next adventure with the album.

Though the two are rarely seen together, Parton and Dean have been married since 1966.

Photo: HANDOUT

Despite Parton’s status, both of them have insisted on keeping their relationship out of the public eye. There are only a limited number of photos showing the two of them together.

Nevertheless, the album by the renowned “9 to 5” singer serves as a somewhat public tribute to her devoted husband of many years.

Earlier this year, Parton openly admitted during an interview on Absolute Radio Breakfast that, despite her being a famous country singer, her husband surprisingly doesn’t care for the genre.

“Country music was his least favorite, he was into hard rock, the Straight Talk actress confessed. “All of our lives, and we’ve been together almost 60 years, anytime I’m around him, in the house, in the car he’s always playing rock songs.”

Instagram

Fortunately, for perhaps the very first time in their marriage, it appears they will have the chance to sit in the car together and savor Dolly’s music, with Carl’s approval.

As she created the rock album, Parton collaborated with music giants like Paul McCartney, Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Pat Benatar. Those were some of the best tutors she had while she embraced the genre, but it was still a challenge to win over her husband’s approval of her new sound.

“I actually chose a lot of his favorite songs to do [for this album], ‘Stairway to Heaven’ being one of them,” Parton said.

Then the famous country singer revealed just how blunt her husband’s criticisms were.

“I did a version of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ some years back as a bluegrass kind of thing, and he didn’t think I should have done it. And he said, are you sure that’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ or ‘Stairway to hell?'” Parton added.

In an interview with ABC News, Parton shared how her husband’s influence played heavily into the creation of the album. The “Hello God” singer said that after she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her husband “really made me make that final decision to think, ‘You know what? I’ve got this great opportunity to do this, and I’m just gonna do it.'”

After some hard work, Parton’s album finally received her husband’s approval.

“For him to say, ‘That’s pretty good,’ he meant it’s really good. And that meant more to me than for anybody else to say the record was good.”

Dolly Parton’s new album is set to release on November 17th.