Dolly Parton Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Husband’s Death

Dolly Parton made her first public appearance since her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, passed away. She attended Dollywood’s 2025 opening day.

The big event, which took place on Friday, was a milestone for Dollywood, which was celebrating its 40th anniversary.

During the opening day festivities, Dolly Parton spoke to park visitors about missing Carl Thomas Dean.

“I will always love him, and I miss him,” she told the crowd, per Knox News. “I need to laugh, I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two.”

Dolly also spoke to Knox News about how she has been doing since her husband’s passing.

“I’m doing better than I thought I would,” she said, sitting down with Knox News. “I’ve been with him 60 years. So, I’m going to have to relearn some of the things that we’ve done. But I’ll keep him always close.”

Dean also had a special place in his heart for Dollywood. He would occasionally go to the theme park without his famous wife.

“He used to come to the park; he bought his own ticket – stood in line and got his ticket,” she said. “He didn’t want somebody giving him a ticket ‘cause he was Dolly’s husband. Everybody thinks that’s the funniest thing.”

Dolly then added, “He’d come up to East Tennessee to see some of my family and people that he loved of my people. And so, he’d just think, ‘Well, I think I’ll go to Dollywood, check things out.’”

Dolly Parton Celebrates Dollywood 2025 Opening Day With a Super Sweet Throwback Snapshot

Dolly Parton also took to Instagram to celebrate the park’s anniversary. “Hey Dollywood! Here’s to 40 years together,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Dollywood officially opened today for the 2025 season!”

The social media post featured a throwback snapshot of Parton waving from the theme park’s Ferris Wheel.

Dollywood opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It was previously known as Silver Dollar City, Tennessee, Goldrush, Goldrush Junction, and Rebel Railroad.

Dollywood features more than 50 attractions, from thrilling roller coasters to family-friendly rides. Dollywood’s goal is “Creating Memories Worth Repeating.”