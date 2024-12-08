dolly-parton-launches-open-casting-search-to-play-her-in-new-broadway-musical

Dolly Parton is bringing her iconic life story to the big stage.

Videos by Suggest

On Dec. 5, the country star announced in a social media video that her new musical, Dolly: An Original Musical, is launching a nationwide open casting call.

“I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!” Parton said in the clip. “This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way.”

“We’re looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey,” she continued, “whether you’re an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something.”

According to a press release for the show, Parton is looking for performers of all ages to portray her at different stages of her life.

The musical will include a mix of the singer’s hits and new musical numbers written for the show.

How To Audition For Dolly Parton’s Musical

In addition to the application form, applicants must record a video of themselves singing one of Parton’s songs. The video should be posted to social media along with the hashtag #SearchforDolly.

Applications will be accepted until January 12, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. After the casting team reviews submissions, the selected candidates will be invited to New York City to audition in person.

Parton herself wrote the musical along with Maria S. Shlatter. The Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher is expected to direct the show. Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner will be the casting directors.

“So, what are you waiting for?” Parton questioned in the clip. “This might be your moment to take center stage and step into the spotlight. Break a leg!”