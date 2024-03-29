Beyoncé’s Threatening Cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Sparks Fan Frenzy

Beyonce’s new album dropped featuring a cover of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” and the Beyhive is buzzing. Cowboy Carter launched today (March 29) as Beyoncé’s eighth studio album and the second installment of a planned trilogy that kicked off with Renaissance in 2022.

Parton herself introduces the updated “Jolene” on the new album. Beyoncé’s take on “Jolene” keeps the classic melody intact, but sprinkles her own Bey-magic on the lyrics. While Parton pleads with Jolene, Bey cautions her. “I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man,” Parton sang in the original. Meanwhile, Beyoncé croons, “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.”

Some listeners took to X (formerly Twitter) to quip about poor Jolene getting dragged yet again by Beyoncé. “Jolene hearing that she still has the girls upset 51 years later:”, one jokester wrote alongside an image of an elderly woman cheerfully posing with headphones on.

Of course, other Beyoncé fans took notice of the lyrical tweaks in the updated Jolene. “Dolly Parton: “I’m begging you… Jolene” Beyoncé: “I’m warning you… Jolene”, one fan noted, adding laughing emojis and a video of a tyke pointing.

Other listeners seemed to take the decades-old lyrics a bit too literally. “Jolene please don’t take my man,” another X user wrote. They then added, “The man in question:” alongside an extreme close-up photo of Beyoncé’s beau, Jay-Z.

“Who is this imaginary adversary that she thinks still wants to be involved with Jay-Z in 2024?” rapper Azealia Banks also speculated on her Instagram stories. “She needs to change the subject. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, finds him attractive.”

Dolly Parton Has Wanted Beyoncé to Cover ‘Jolene’ For Some Time

Meanwhile, The Daily Show reminded fans that Dolly Parton herself named Beyoncé as her top choice for a Jolene cover. “Wouldn’t that be killer?”, she told then host Trevor Noah about Knowles covering the tune back in 2022.

The Country Queen is an established member of the Beyhive. Just last month, Parton celebrated the success of the album’s debut single, Texas Hold ‘Em”.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram at the time. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.” Beyoncé’s single “Texas Hold ‘Em” premiered at the number one spot on the Hot Country chart. “Can’t wait to hear the full album!”, Parton added.