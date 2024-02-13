Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Elle King’s Allegedly Drunk Tribute

No grudges here! Dolly Parton is standing up for Elle King weeks after the fellow country music hitmaker received backlash over a drunken performance of Marry Me at the Grand Ole Opry last month.

While celebrating Parton’s 78th birthday at the Grand Ole Opry, the country legend’s fans witnessed a not-so-great performance by King, who appeared to be drunk. “You ain’t getting your money back,” King with a noticeable slur stated. I’ll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King, I’m f–king hammered.”

Elle King then said that while she could barely play another person’s song, she was attempting to see if could play one of hers. However, she eventually butchers the lyrics of Parton’s Marry Me. “I don’t give a s—,” she declared afterward.

Of course, the performance easily went viral and country music fans were quick to respond. “I love Elle King but this is NOT it,” one fan commented. Another stated that Elle King showed disrespect for not only Dolly Parton but the Ryman Auditorium as well. “It seems she stays drunk a lot,” another fan pointed out.

Parton’s sister also spoke out about the situation by stating King admitted she was drunk during the performance. “She did admit to being ‘hammered’ her word not mine.”

However, Dolly Parton isn’t having any of the negativity about Elle King’s less-than-stellar performance.

During an interview with Extra, Parton declared, “Elle is really a great artist, she’s a great girl. She’s been going through a lot of things lately.”

Dolly Parton pointed out that Elle King just had a little too much to drink during the performance. “So let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on,” Parton said. “‘Cause she felt worse than anyone ever could.”

Prior to Singing Dolly Parton’s ‘Marry Me,’ Elle King Spoke About Performing Drunk

During a 2022 interview with the San Diego Tribune, Elle King spoke about not wanting to be as drunk as she used to be while performing on stage.

“It’s easier for me to say: ‘Yeah, I want to drink and party and [then] go on stage,’” she said at the time. “I get nervous before I go on stage, [so] I have couple of drinks [first].”

“Drinking makes me less nervous about hitting the notes when I sing. If I don’t make them, it won’t sting as much.”

King went on to add that being a mother to her son, Lucky Levi, is “way, way, way” above having a good time.