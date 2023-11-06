Doja Cat Shows Off Her Curves In Tiny Mini Skirt

Doja Cat is getting cheeky in a short pinstripe skirt in her latest Instagram post.

In a recent Instagram upload, the “Paint The Town Red” rapper showed off her curves in an (extra) mini skirt. In the carousel post, Doja struck various poses while modeling a Y2K-inspired outfit.

Doja’s outfit included a pinstripe mini skirt with patches, a white graphic baby tee, and Kusikohc “Spidi” gloves.

Doja accessorized her outfit with rectangle frame glasses, dainty hoop earrings, and a silver chain. She wore nude-colored eye makeup with a dramatic wing and added a frosty pink lip to the look.

The rapper captioned the post, “i’m friggin SO crazy you guys L0L🤪 ask ANY of my friends 🫣”

“LITERALLY SOOO SCORCHIN’ ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥” one account commented on Doja’s photo.

“beautiful” a second follower complimented.

A third follower complimented the rapper’s makeup, replying, “the way doja does her brows is so satisfying i just eat up her face card everytime MMMM MM MMMM”

Is Doja Cat Cancelled?

Recently, Doja Cat came under fire for posting, then deleting, a photo of herself wearing a shirt with alt-right comedian Sam Hyde on the front. In addition to supporting the alt-right movement, Hyde allegedly has ties to the neo-nazi movement.

As reported by Billboard, Doja’s shirt featured an image of Hyde holding a rifle. The image of Hyde is often used as a social media meme following mass shootings. Shortly after Doja received backlash for uploading the first selfie, she deleted it and uploaded another, cropping Hyde out of the photo.

In an early 2023 controversy, the tapper told her followers that her last two albums Planet Her and Hot Pink were simply “cash grabs.” In addition, she mocked her fanbase for referring to themselves as “Kittenz,” losing 300,000 social media followers as a result.