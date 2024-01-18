Doja Cat’s Brother Allegedly Knocked Singer’s Teeth Out, Restraining Order Filing Reveals

A recent altercation with a family member reportedly caused significant damage to singer and rapper, Doja Cat.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Doja Cat’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, alleged that her son, Raman Dalithando Dhalmini, abused both her and the signer. The last altercation resulted in Dhalmini knocking the singer’s teeth out. He also inflicted a series of cuts and bruises on her as well.

In response to the recent abuse, Sawyer has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Raman and cites the singer (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) as someone who needs protection. Sawyer says that Raman has made both her and the singer “unsafe and traumatized” after the latest incident.

“Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning [manner],” the documents reveal. Along with abusing Doja Cat, Sawyer stated that Raman had stolen and destroyed some of the rapper’s belongings. Raman notably has a history of abusive behavior. Sawyer was granted temporary restraining orders against him in 2017. However, the orders have expired.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat was recently announced as one of the headliners of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. She will perform alongside fellow headliners Lana Del Ray and Tyler, the Creator. This year’s Coachella attendees will also experience the reunion of No Doubt.

Doja Cat Recently Addressed Rumors About Her Hating Her Fans

During an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro last month, Doja Cat spoke about the claims that she dislikes her fans.

“One thing I wanna set straight is: You’ll never see a direct quote of me saying I hate my fans,” she explained. “Not once. But it’s a really big misquoted thing. Everybody is saying she hates her fans. Never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme.”

Although she knows that some people get her sense of humor, Doja Cat said she doesn’t have to explain it or comedy to anyone. “If people don’t see the joke, then they just don’t see the joke, and it’s not my responsibility to have them understand.”

Doja Cat also discussed the rumor that her music videos contain satanic imagery. This is specific to the music video for her Paint the Town Red, which features her dancing atop a green goblin. “That was a painting I painted,” she clarified. “My painting isn’t a f—ing weapon. It isn’t offensive. it’s just a green goblin-y monster guy… that was a really big piece for me.”