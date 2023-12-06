Doja Cat Posts Some Cheeky Pics On Instagram

Whether you love her or not, it’s hard to deny that Doja Cat knows how to grab people’s attention... especially on Instagram

In her recent Instagram post, Doja Cat shared a series of pictures with a caption that reads “you must be from Boston.” The photos appear to be behind-the-scenes glimpses from one of her concerts. Among them, there’s a close-up shot focusing on her attire, particularly highlighting her booty…which has notably caught the eye of her fans, sparking a wave of adoration and enthusiasm.

One follower commented, “I didn’t know Doja GYAAAT it like that”

For those who aren’t familiar with today’s slang, ‘GYAT’ stands for ‘Girl, your *ss is thick.’

Another follower commented: “Nearly gave myself a paralysis with the speed of my double take on alladat cake.”

There was a comment that mention the concert: “I was there and it was INCREDIBLE – YOU GAVE US EVERYTHINGGGG”

Doja Cat’s ability to engage her followers through her Instagram posts is evident, utilizing various elements like humor, spontaneity, and a glimpse into her life beyond the stage. Such posts not only generate buzz but also serve as a way to bridge the gap between the artist and her dedicated supporters, creating a sense of closeness and relatability that keeps her audience captivated.

We love her posts and are eagerly anticipating more pics!