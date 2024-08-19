doja-cat-and-joseph-quinn-spotted-together-in-public-2-years-after-noah-schnapp-drama

Doja Cat appears to be dipping her toe back in the dating pool. The Grammy award winner was recently spotted out with actor Joseph Quinn according to TMZ

“The rapper hit old Londontown with the actor, dining in close proximity, chatting animatedly, and clearly laughing together at what looks like a low-key restaurant,” TMZ wrote.

“Another video shows the two walking together. This time featuring DC in a form-fitting dress. Check out the clip. JQ lets his hand slide down Doja’s back — and, it looks like he stops himself just short of copping a feel.”

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn spotted in London recently. pic.twitter.com/PAZlcpCcDF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 18, 2024

Doja Cat Spotted Out With Joseph Quinn

This link-up was surprising for many, but not unexpected. In 2022, Doja direct messaged Noah Schnapp on Instagram asking the actor to hook her up with Quinn.

Schnapp shared the messages between him and Doja to which she took exception calling it “weasel behavior.”

Artist Gets Candid on Viral Fashion Looks

Doja Cat has become somewhat of a fashion icon. She has donned several iconic looks including wearing a chair as a hat at the MTV Video Music Awards and rocking 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals during Paris Fashion Week.

And if you think she cares about the public reception of her outfits, you are wrong. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Doja Cat says that her sense of fashion is not meant to cater to the likes of others.

“My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person,” she said.

“They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable. I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows.”