Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter ‘Baby Lyssa’ Models Floral Top in the Sun

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman Everseen, turned heads with her latest snap, rocking a low-cut floral top that brought the heat. The OnlyFans model and content creator lit up Instagram with a sunny photo dump, catching rays and teasing fans with a glimpse of her sizzling style.

The photo dump had it all: IHOP runs, sweaty gym sessions, a snap of her brother hugging his prized rooster, cheering at family track meets, and even a picture-perfect rainbow over Hawaii.

However, it was a cheeky selfie a few slides in that really caught fans’ attention. Lyssa rocked a low-cut floral top, giving a playful nod to her confident style. With a sly grin, shades on, and her sandy blonde hair pulled back, she exuded cool charm. Her tribal shoulder tattoo made a cameo too, adding to the effortlessly bold vibe that keeps her followers coming back for more.

“Bits of the past month,” Lyssa wrote alongside the photo dump. “I’m officially a track mom now. Life has been moving fast. I’m grateful for the memories,” she added.

Of course, fans flooded the comments to lavish praise over Lyssa’s latest photo dump.

“You are so beautiful. I’ve always crushed on you since the TV days,” one admirer gushed. “Hell yeah, hottie! Get after it!” another onlooker exclaimed, encouraging Lyssa’s gym efforts. “Awww, the picture of your brother is priceless,” a third fan offered.

‘Baby Lyssa’ Often Teases Her OnlyFans Page on Her Instagram

Lyssa Chapman, also known as “Baby” Lyssa, is the daughter of Dog and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain. The couple was married from 1982 to 1991. In the summer of 2022, Lyssa married her wife, Leiana Evensen, in a beautiful Hawaiian ceremony held in the Pacific Ocean.

Lyssa now creates content for OnlyFans, which she frequently advertises on her Instagram. Like the image below, for instance.

However, when she posts thirst traps teasing her followers to check out her OF page, she is quick to shut down pearl-clutching haters.

“Also, please don’t give me crap about this post. Just take your hateful comment and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine. Or go to my @onlyfans page. Pay your subscription and complain to me there,” she joked in the caption to the image above.

However, it seems most of Lyssa’s followers know what they’re in store for.

“An incredible body!” one fan exclaimed in the comments. “Yummy,” another wordsmith added.

It’s certainly a far cry from Lyssa’s Dog the Bounty Hunter Days… more power to her.