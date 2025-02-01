Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Soaks up Sun and Shows off Tattoo

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Chapman Everseen hit the beach and showed off her ink in a fresh batch of sizzling snapshots.

The OnlyFans model and content creator took to Instagram to show off how she kicked off 2025 in a photo dump which included her taking in some rays. The first photo in the series featured Lyssa on the beach, relaxing on a beach towel. She angled the selfie perfectly to showcase her sculpted shoulders, tight midsection, and beyond ample bosom.

Her tribal pattern shoulder tattoo perfectly pairs with her floral pattern two pice swimsuit. She completed her causal beach day look with a pair of shades, a ball cap… and a knowing smile.

The carousel also included some kitchen antics, chickens, and scenic rainbows.

“You are so gorgeous, Lyssa,” one fan gushed in the comments of the post. “Always looking so good,” a second onlooker agreed.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was a No-Show at ‘Baby Lyssa’s 2022 Wedding… but for Valid Reasons

Lyssa is the daughter of Dog and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain. The couple was married from 1982 to 1991.

In the summer of 2022, Lyssa Chapman married her wife, Leiana Evensen, in a picturesque Hawaiian ceremony set in the Pacific Ocean.

Although her father, Dog, was a no-show, Lyssa understood his absence was for a valid reason.

“It’s really, really hard for him to come back to Hawaii,” she told People at the time.

She is, of course, alluding to the difficulty Dog has faced in returning to the islands since the passing of his fourth wife, Beth Chapman (née Smith). The couple, who married in 2006, gained international fame through Dog the Bounty Hunter and shared a life together in a Honolulu suburb until Beth’s death in 2019 at the age of 51.

Dog married his 6th wife, Francie Frane in 2021.

Although Lyssa’s half-sister Bonnie (her father’s eldest child with Beth) has accused him of homophobia, Lyssa shared with the outlet that he fully supports her relationship with Lei.

“My dad’s always just loved me and it’s not been something we talk about,” she told People. “I think it’s really hard for people who are Christian and do have that belief that marriage belongs to a man and a woman. But when your daughter falls in love with someone and you love that person, you can’t just say you don’t believe in it.”