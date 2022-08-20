Dog The Bounty Hunter Reluctant To Investigate Kiely Rodni Disappearance After Gabby Petito Case

Dog the Bounty Hunter is a divisive personality. Even so, there’s no doubting that when it comes to finding criminals and missing persons, he gives it everything he’s got. However, years of backlash have started to make the controversial TV personality hesitant to step in on high-profile cases.

Dog Reluctant To Investigate Missing Person Case

According to a representative for Dog the Bounty Hunter, legal name Duane Lee Chapman, he’s being inundated with tips about a recent missing person case out in California. Sixteen-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen on August 6 at a large party near the Lake Tahoe area, but she and her car disappeared soon after. According to Chapman’s rep, he’d like to offer his services to aid in the search, but he’s reluctant.

After receiving blowback for his participation in Gabby Petito’s murder investigation, Chapman is waiting before jumping into another high-profile case. Gabby Petito’s case garnered national attention last year after she went missing in Wyoming on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

After seeing the news and realizing he was honeymooning in the same area Laundrie’s family lived, Chapman traveled to Laundrie’s sister’s house and was recorded incessantly knocking on her door. People were quick to criticize Chapman, many insisting he was meddling in an active police investigation.

Chapman Could Still Investigate The Rodni Case

This time around, Chapman doesn’t plan to rush into Rodni’s case with guns blazing. Instead, he insists he’ll only get involved in two scenarios. To start investigating now, members of Rodni’s family or law enforcement would need to request his services. The other option is to wait 21 days. If Rodni is still missing come August 27, Chapman will feel he has the clearance to begin aiding in the search efforts.

According to Chapman, it’s 21 days after initially going missing that cases like these tend to go cold. So, the clock is ticking. In the meantime, Chapman is still taking whatever tips he can get as to Rodni’s whereabouts.

Kiely Rodni Was Last Seen At A Campground

The California teen was last sighted leaving a high school graduation party near the Lake Prosser reservoir in Nevada County, CA. Despite there being upwards of 300 people in attendance at the party, no one can pinpoint where Rodni went.

Rodni has multiple distinguishing features from piercings to a tattoo of the number “17” near her ribcage. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black belt, and black Vans shoes at the time of her disappearance. Her 2013 silver Honda CRV with California license plates and a sticker of a ram below the rear wiper blade still have yet to be located either.

Anyone with information about Kiely Rodni’s disappearance is encouraged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 530-581-6320 and select option seven. Callers do not have to identify themselves and can remain anonymous.

