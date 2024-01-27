Does Frankie Muniz Have Any Kids? All About the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star’s Family

Frankie Muniz came to the public eye as a kid at the center of a popular sitcom, but now he’s a proud papa himself. Malcolm in the Middle actor eloped with Paige Muniz in October 2019, before their official wedding in February 2020. They welcomed their first child more than a year later in March 2021.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Muniz in 2023 (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

After his son’s birth, Frankie embraced fatherhood, sharing the first of many family photos within a week, including a sweet Instagram snap cradling his newborn son. In the caption, he described the moment as life-changing.

In September 2020, Frankie and Paige Muniz shared the news of their first kid’s arrival in a heartfelt video on their YouTube channel. ”While we still believe it’s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time to hearing your little one’s heartbeat,” Frankie said in the post.

On March 22, 2021, at 11:15 a.m., Mauz Mosley Muniz was joyfully welcomed by Frankie and Paige. The actor shared the news on his Instagram Story, posting a heartwarming video of himself cradling his newborn son.

Paige revealed Mauz’s name meaning on Instagram months after his birth in August 2021. “Mauz stems from the Hebrew ‘Mauzzim’ or ‘Moazim’ which translates to God of Fortresses, if we’re talking literally,” she explained. “When written in the Bible, it was intended to be interpreted as ‘Gods Protector,’ ” Paige added. “Mauz, means: a place or means of safety, or protection.”

Frankie Muniz Enjoys a Passion for Racing with His Cute Kid Tagging Along

Besides acting, Frankie pursued his passion for racing and became a professional driver. He returned to Daytona after more than a decade for the ARCA Menards Series championship, inspired by his son’s birth and a sense of “unfinished business” in the racing world.

Certainly, Frankie Muniz has taken his child along for his racing escapades. Muniz has posted numerous endearing photos and videos capturing Mauz cheering on his pop, such as an Instagram photo of the actor cradling his son at the Irwindale Speedway in March 2022. “Mauz is excited to watch daddy race cars this weekend,” Muniz captioned the snapshot.

In October 2021, Paige shared snapshots on social media from a visit to New Jersey to see Frankie’s family. The photos captured a charming pumpkin patch excursion, featuring a touching moment of Frankie’s sister holding her nephew. The actor also posted images from the family-oriented trip, showing that Mauz had the chance to meet his great-grandparents.

In May 2023, Frankie provided updates on his son’s health on X (formerly known as Twitter). He initially mentioned taking his son to the third emergency room within three days. Later, he informed his followers that Mauz had been transferred to another hospital by ambulance for further tests. However, Frankie Muniz updated fans that his tough kid was on the mend. “He is on the road to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful for the information we found out to be able to give him everything he needs to move forward.”