dodgers-star-alex-vesia-and-wife-announce-loss-of-first-baby

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, are grieving the loss of their baby daughter.

On Friday, the 29-year-old and his wife announced in a joint Instagram statement the death of their daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia.

“Our little angel,” the couple wrote alongside a poignant photo of their hands resting on their daughter’s. “We love you forever & you’re with us always.”

“Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, Oct. 26. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through, but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her,” their post added.

The couple thanked the Dodgers organization for its support following the team’s World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on November 1.

“Our baseball family showed up for us, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

Thank you, Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization, and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments, and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort,” the couple continued.

“Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible,” the post concluded. “With Love, The Vesias.”

The post did not specify the cause of death.

The Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays Paid Tribute to Alex Vesia During Game 3 of the World Series

Vesia and his wife announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter,” the Dodgers wrote on Instagram on October 23. “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

During Game 3 of the World Series, players from both the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays wore Vesia’s number 51 on the sides of their caps.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on the Game 3 tribute. “I think it really speaks to the brotherhood of athletes, of MLB players,” he said, per NBC New York. “For these guys to recognize Alex and what he and Kayla have gone through, heartbreaking is not even a good enough descriptor.”

Vesia was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2018 and debuted in July 2020. He joined the Dodgers in 2021, posting a 4-2 record and a 3.02 ERA in 68 appearances this past season. The Dodgers recently exercised their 2026 contract option for a $3.55 million salary.