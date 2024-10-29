dodgers-legend-fernando-valenzuela-dead-at-63

Fernando Valenzuela, a Los Angeles Dodgers Legend and broadcaster, passed away last Tuesday, Oct. 22. He was 63 years old.

Videos by Suggest

MLB confirmed the news, with Commissioner Rob Manfred releasing a statement.

“Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation,” Manfred stated. “With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodgers left-hander’s rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as ‘Fernandomania.’”

Manfred also stated, “His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger, and a World Series champion.”

Manfred further shared that following his MLB career, Fernando Valenzuela was an “outstanding” ambassador for baseball. “He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country. As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game.”

Manfred then noted, “Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history. And a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired.”

The MLB commissioner further stated the league will honor Ferando’s member during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando’s family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico.”

Fernando Valenzuela played in the MLB from 1980 to 1997. He was with the Dodgers from 1980 to 1990. Other teams he played for were the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Los Angeles Dodgers Pay Tribute to Fernando Valenzuela

In a series of Instagram posts, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Fernando Valenzuela.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela,” the team stated in the first post.

The Los Angeles Dodgers then shared a video of Fernando’s accomplishments. “Fernandomanía por siempre. Fernandomania forever.”

The team went on to share a video of Valenzuela’s biggest MLB moment. “On a day like today, Fernando Valenzuela threw a complete in Game 3 of the World Series against the Yankees, leading the Dodgers to the championship in 1981.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers also stated in a separate Instagram post that the players will wear a patch with Fernado’s 34 jersey number during the World Series and throughout the 2025 season.