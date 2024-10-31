dodgers-fan-blows-off-hand-with-fireworks-during-world-series-celebration-in-crazy-video

A Dodgers fan lost his hat (and likely some fingers) after a firework he was lighting in the street blasted off prematurely.

The shocking incident occurred in downtown just minutes after the Dodgers triumphed over the Yankees in Game 5. Of course, it was all captured on graphic NSFW video.

The impressive fireworks blast knocked the Dodgers fan’s hat (and possibly fingers) off. (Images via X / @Lakeshow_323)

In the video, a man clad in a Clayton Kershaw “King” No. 22 jersey is seen holding a lit firework in the middle of a crosswalk when it unexpectedly detonated in his hand.

The explosion unleashed a fireball that consumed the man, sending his hat flying off. He was later seen stumbling away from the smoke, seemingly in a state of shock.

Onlookers eventually called 911 for the maimed Dodgers fan. (Image via X / @Lakeshow_323)

Both of his hands appeared to be covered in blood. However, one seemed to be missing several fingers. Bystanders rushed to his aid, urging others to call 911. The footage abruptly ends.

Authorities Call the Dodgers Fan’s Injuries Debilitating

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department informed TMZ that first responders arrived at the scene at 2:30 AM on Thursday. They discovered the 25-year-old victim conscious and alert, yet suffering from injuries to both hands.

First responders reportedly applied tourniquets to both of the man’s arms before transporting him to a nearby hospital. While his injuries are described as debilitating, they are not life-threatening.

Of course, the harrowing incident was just part of a night of chaos on the streets of Los Angeles. Unhinged fans made for a long night of the LAPD, complete with looting and arson.

After the Dodgers clinched the World Series title against the Yankees, the LAPD reported that a “hostile crowd” of approximately 200 to 300 individuals set an MTA bus on fire about a mile from Dodger Stadium around 12:35 a.m. local time.

Onlookers gawk as a Metro bus burns while police clear the area amid celebrations by Dodger fans.(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Images captured the bus ablaze, emitting thick black smoke as police in riot gear set up a perimeter to manage the crowd. Eventually, the bus appeared to erupt, sending flames soaring into the sky.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers plan to hold an official celebration parade tomorrow in Los Angeles…