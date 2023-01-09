Doctor Reveals 5 Key Tips She Used To Lose 100 Pounds In Her 50s

Many of us have made New Year’s resolutions to be healthier. These resolutions typically include eating better, exercising more, and losing weight. But shedding those extra pounds can be difficult, especially when menopause sets in. Although weight loss can be daunting as we get older, one doctor is revealing how she lost 100 pounds in her 50s.

Even though she’s been a doctor for decades, Dr. Emi Hosoda (better known as Dr. Emi on TikTok) knows the struggles of living a healthy lifestyle. In an interview with TODAY, the doctor admitted that she reached her heaviest weight of 235 pounds after having kids in her 30s.

Although Dr. Emi was able to lose the extra pounds at the time, she was unable to keep the weight off for long. As she continued to age and experienced menopause, weight loss seemed impossible.

The doctor explained, “Perimenopause hit around 2010 and I started working nights in a hospital, then all bets were off. So I gained pretty much all of my weight back.”

The doctor decided to invest in a new fitness routine and different eating habits. Eventually, she lost 100 pounds due to her discipline and commitment to living a healthy lifestyle. In fact, Dr. Emi continues to focus on these changes since her energy has returned.

Although diet and health needs vary for each person, Dr. Emi recently revealed the five things she always does to keep the extra weight at bay. And some of these tips are easy enough for most of us to follow!

Stop Counting Calories

The one that we can all get behind is to stop looking at calories! Yes, you read that right. Instead of looking at the calorie count, Dr. Emi shared that we should be looking at the sugar value instead. Surprisingly, Dr. Emi even revealed, “I don’t really care about calories at all.”

Take The Right Supplements

The doctor also shared that we should take the right supplements for our genetics and hormones. Then she mentioned the one thing most of us know: “drink enough water.”

Drink Water Based On Your Body Weight

How do you know if you’re drinking the right amount of water? According to Dr. Emi, “Each of us should be drinking a half ounce to an ounce of water per pound of body weight depending on how active we are.”

The caveat is that people with medical conditions should check with their doctors to find out how much water they should be drinking.

The Magic Of Magnesium For Menopause

Next, Dr. Emi shared that magnesium was a huge game-changer for her, and could be for women over the age of 35. Apparently, magnesium can help with sugar cravings and sleep. That’s good news for anyone who is menopausal or perimenopausal!

Strength Training Is Key

Lastly, Dr. Emi revealed that aerobic exercises aren’t enough. Strength training is also important, especially for those over the age of 50. However, this takes discipline even for Dr. Emi. In fact, she wakes up at 4:00 a.m. at least three times a week to work out. Her exercise routine includes 30 minutes on a stationary bike and then one hour of weightlifting.

If you’ve resolved to be healthier and want to follow Dr. Emi’s tips, check with your doctor to be sure these steps are right for you.

