DJ Snake Cancels All Concerts Due to ‘Health Issue’

French record producer and musician DJ Snake recently announced he had to cancel all of his upcoming concerts due to a “health issue.”

In an Instagram post last month, DJ Snake revealed he had been struggling with his health for “a while.”

“It’s finally caught up with me,” he wrote about his illness. “After talking to my doctors, I need to have surgery in February. It’s something I can’t push or delay anymore, and I’ll need a month to fully rest and recover after that.”

The musician then stated that he was cancelling his shows, including the performances in India.

“That decision has been incredibly hard,” he admitted. “But I need to get back to 100,% and this is the only way.”

DJ Snake went on to thank his fans for their love and understanding about the situation. “I’ll be back soon,” he added. “Stronger than before.”

Although he announced the cancellation, his website still lists him performing at Ulta Miami 2026 from Mar. to Mar. 29. He is also scheduled to perform in Australia and New Zealand in April and at Coachella 2026 in Indio, California.

DJ Snake previously shared his excitement for performing at Coachella 2026, posting on Jan. 28, “See you in the desert.” He also shared a promo photo with the phrase “Pardon my French, DJ Snake.”

Details about the health woes the musician is experiencing have not been revealed.

Fans and Fellow Musicians Wish DJ Snake a Quick Recovery

Just after DJ Snake shared the news, fans and fellow musicians alike took to the post’s comment section to wish the musician a quick recovery.

“Take care of yourself,” Calvin Harris wrote with a red heart emoji.

Fellow DJ and executive producer Steve Aoki also wrote, “Heal up, my brother.”

American DJ, Valentino Khan commented, “Get well soon, brother. Rest up & you’ll be back stronger than ever!”

Meanwhile, fans echoed the same supportive messages, with one writing, “Your health is our number 1 priority,” and another declaring, “Praying for a speedy recovery, brother.”