DJ Aldanya Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

Swiss DJ and producer Aldanya, born Crystal Margaret, has died, leaving her family “heartbroken.”

Margaret passed away on Sunday, January 19, following a battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer, her family and friends shared with Mixmag.“We are all heartbroken,” they added.

“She was the kindest, most generous, talented, and beautiful person and many more countless qualities,” they told the outlet. “Crystal leaves behind a legacy. She was loved by so many, and she will be in our hearts for as long as we live.”

When Margaret was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, her family and friends came together to support her by creating a GoFundMe campaign.

“We are joining forces as a community to help our beloved friend/sister/daughter, Crystal, who is fighting an aggressive form of breast cancer at a young age,’ they wrote on the fundraiser’s page.

“Crystal is a kind and generous soul. [She’s] always ready to help others in need,” they continued. “Today, we feel that as a community, we have to join our forces to help her get through this.”

Their efforts raised over £15,000 to assist with her treatment.

Aldanya Performed as a DJ All Across London

Per Mixmag, Margaret’s journey in music began in a family of musicians, where she was introduced to classical piano at a young age. Her passion for dance music emerged during her teenage years, inspiring her to teach herself how to DJ at home. Later, she honed her craft by studying at London’s renowned Point Blank Music School.

Margaret, under her stage name Aldanya, DJ’d at many venues and events across London, including FOLD, Werkhaus, Village Underground, Warm Up Festival, and The Steelyard.

Her productions blended industrial techno with groovy hard house. Her sound earned her releases on major labels like Colombia’s Fluctuat Records, Berlin’s FLASH Recordings, and the UK’s Khazad Records.

Meanwhile, the London-based events community London Zoo took to Instagram to share the news of Aldanya’s passing.

“She will be remembered as someone who was there for everyone,” they wrote alongside a series of candid snapshots. “Someone who was caring for her friends and always expanding new ideas on how to improve the music industry.”

Khazad label head Balrog also paid tribute to Aldanya.

“It’s a huge shock and a real tragedy, Crystal was a lovely person and a very talented DJ and producer,” Balrog told Mixmag. “She will be a massive loss to the scene. My thoughts go out to her friends and family.”