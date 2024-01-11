Dita Von Teese Says Teaching Taylor Swift Burlesque Routine Was the ‘Best Experience’

The list of Swifties gets longer by the moment, it seems, and Dita Von Teese is the latest to add her name to the roster. After working with Taylor Swift on her “Bejeweled” video, Von Teese gushed about the pop star.

Known for her iconic martini glass routine, Dita Von Teese has shared her burlesque wisdom with a number of stars. Taylor Swift, however, stands out among the rest in the dancer’s mind.

“The best experience was Taylor,” Von Teese said on a recent episode of the Allison Interviews podcast. “She’s really, like, a kind girl. She knew everything about what I do.”

Taylor Swift made an effort to showcase Dita Von Teese’s talents, she said, and it went a long way with the burlesque legend. “She wanted to not just have me be behind the scenes teaching her to be, you know, in my glass,” Von Teese recalled. “She wanted to showcase what I do.”

The Taylor Swift praise isn’t simply Dita Von Teese jumping on the Swiftie bandwagon. The burlesque performer admitted that not everyone is as accommodating as the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Von Teese also attempted to teach former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel a routine. The experience, however, was nothing short of a disaster.

“Guess what? She didn’t show up for rehearsal!” Von Teese recalled. “I was like, ‘Why am I at rehearsal? I don’t need to rehearse, I can do this blindfolded with one hand tied behind my back.’ Then we did it live on camera, and I was like, ‘You’re on your own.’”

Taylor Swift Performs Dita Von Teese’s Signature Routine for “Bejeweled” Video

The results of Dita Von Teese’s expert training can be seen in Taylor Swift’s sparkling video for “Bejeweled,” a song from her 2022 album Midnights.

The video features a “twist on a Cinderella story,” in which Taylor Swift stars as the iconic pauper to princess.

The “Bejeweled” music video includes a star-studded cast, including Little Women star Laura Dern, who plays Cinderella’s evil stepmother. Meanwhile, Haim sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana star as the evil stepsisters and Jack Antonoff plays prince charming, who, of course, offers Taylor-ella a proposal.

As for Dita Von Teese, she appears as Taylor Swift’s “fairy goddess.” In an appearance on Fallon, Swift revealed that she was every bit as sweet as her character, praising Von Teese as “one of the most iconic performers.”

The duo’s efforts behind the scenes paid off. They performed a sultry burlesque number together for the video with flawless ease. Von Teese and Swift danced and posed together in Von Teese’s signature oversized martini glasses filled to the brim and topped off with squeezable olives.