Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Families ‘Love’ Their Relationship, Source Says

According to their friends and family, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are blissfully happy and falling more in love every day.

A source recently told ET that the two are “closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match.”

“They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life,” they continued. “They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time.”

The White Knight singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end went public with their relationship this past summer. Over the months, fans have watched their high-profile romance bloom. Both had been relatively private with their past significant others, but Swift and Kelce don’t hold back.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrated the Holidays Together

Taylor Swift has been attending many of Travis Kelce’s games and making friends with his teammates and their wives. Kelce has forged a bond with Swift’s brother, Austin. The couple even spent the holidays with Swift’s family and Kelce’s dad.

“Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa,” added the source. “It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue.”

Kelce and Swift also rang in the new year together with more than 50 of their friends by their side. According to an episode of Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s, podcast, New Heights, his mother, Donna, was also in attendance and spent time with Swift. Donna missed the Christmas celebration because she was busy cheering on Jason as his team took on the New York Giants that day.

A partygoer named Lyric Sheree was also in attendance. She told the publication that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be headed in the right direction.

“I view them as a fresh couple. So, it always gives good vibes when you’re starting out to date, and they look very happy,” she shared.

“Taylor looked super happy,” Sheree continued. “I didn’t feel any type of bad chemistry between those two. I feel like they’re a really cute couple, and they have good energy together.”