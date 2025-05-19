Disney World’s Water Ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Forced To Shut Down After Guest Entered Restricted Area

Disney World’s famous water ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, was forced to shut down and evacuate earlier this month after a guest entered a restricted area.

A video posted on TikTok showed the guest walking around the water ride’s track while allegedly searching for his hat, which he lost while on the ride. As the man continuously walked around, one of the cast members said over the intercom, “Stop moving.”

Although he stopped for a few seconds, the guest continued to walk around the ride’s tracks. The cast member then said, “Stop moving, stand exactly where you are.”

The guest walked around the track and ignored the cast member’s requests. He eventually gave up and left the restricted area with cast members.

Someone in the background confirmed that the guest understood English, as he allegedly said he had lost his hat. The video ends with cast members announcing a “temporary delay” of the ride.

The Disney World guest who posted the video wrote in the caption, “Mama was just trying to get a cute video of us coming down the drop… Instead, she caught this man risking it all for a hat. The ride had to be stopped. We all got evacuated.”

The TikTok user then reminded everyone of Disney World’s rules. “Keep your arms, legs, and common sense inside the ride at all times!”

She dated the video as May 12, 2025, and wrote across it, “One Guy. One hat. One full ride evacuation.”

Disney World Cast Members Were Forced to Shut Down Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Earlier This Year

This isn’t the first time a Disney World guest has caused Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to shut down unexpectedly.

In March, a Facebook user called out a guest in a post on the Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks group.

“Shout out to this guy, who held up everyone on Tiana’s for 30-40 minutes because he and his son jumped out of their log,” the anonymous user wrote, per Walt Disney World News Today. “The ride had been paused for maybe 10 minutes with very clear announcement to remain seated. He chose to jump out of the log with his kid and try to exit.”

The anonymous Facebook user then pointed out that cast members spoke on the intercom multiple times. They kept urging the guest to return to his log. However, he refused to listen. “He began shining his phone flashlight around, looking for an exit,” the Facebook user continued. “ As well as waving the bright light in our faces as we sat there dumbfounded on why he was doing this.”

Eventually, a Disney World cast member told the guest to stay where he was. Within seconds, another cast member escorted him and his son off the ride.

“We went from a 10-minute ride pause to a 30-40 minute ride pause because of this guy,” the anonymous user declared. “Just sharing this as a reminder to please follow the rules and stay in your ride vehicle!!! There was absolutely no need for this to happen.”



