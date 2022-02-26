First Review Of The Disney Star Wars Hotel Is In And There Is One Important Thing To Know Before Going

Disney’s newest luxury hotel is almost here. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is opening on March 1 in Epcot. Some experts were given an opportunity to see the hotel early, and here’s what they have to say.

Superfans Welcomed

AllEars.net is one of the internet’s foremost Disney theme park sites. It’s not officially affiliated with the company but it’s become a definitive source of information for fans of the theme parks. One of its central personalities, Molly McCormack, got to stay at the 2-night immersive experience one week before the general public. Her video contains everything you would care to know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

“It has been an incredibly amazing experience here on Galactic Starcruiser,” McCormack says. She thinks she had a perfect experience at the hotel and complimented the cast members. She said felt completely immersed in the world around her and urged patrons to do the same.

If all you want is a Star Wars themed-experience, this hotel may not be enough. The most important part of the visit is the extent to which you are willing to play along. “Your level of commitment and your level of wanting to immerse yourself in a two and a half-day escape room type activity is the number one factor.” She also says “there’s not a lot to do if you don’t want to immerse yourself in the story.” There are no pool or leisure activities available, so you’d have to be all-in.

You Must Love Immersion

Surprisingly, Molly says a love of immersion is more important than a love of Star Wars. “You could put any IP here and I would have had fun,” McCormack says. Even something generic. Fans of the franchise don’t need to worry, for the whole.

Ultimately, while she had an incredible time on the trip, McCormack couldn’t completely endorse the right. “it’s still hard to justify the cost knowing you could go to Europe or a Disney Cruise for the same cost as this two-night experience.” If someone’s fantasy is to live inside an immersive theater, then this hotel experience is going to be worth it. It’s just hard to shake off thousands of dollars.

Rough Beginnings

When the Star Wars-themed hotel was first shown off, it was roundly panned. The hotel is a two-night role-playing experience all within the same hotel, so patrons need not leave the building. It’s a totally immersive experience where everyone, patrons and cast members alike, is in character telling a story. One stay for a family of four costs $6,000, so fans expected a lot.

The original photographs delivered very little. The attention to detail was lacking and the video looked cheap. The previews were scrubbed by Disney, and some called it a galactic failure. The hotel looked primed for mockery ahead of its debut. It seems, at least from this review, that some of the concerns are not well-founded, but others, like the huge price tag, are.

