Disney Star Kyle Massey Engaged to Rock Legend Pat Benatar’s Daughter

Hana Giraldo, daughter of rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, just hit a high note in her love life—she’s engaged to Disney star Kyle Massey!

Giraldo announced her engagement to the Cory in the House actor on Instagram on Friday, March 14.

“IM ENGAGED to my best friend, my soulmate, and my forever @kylemassey,” Giraldo wrote in her post. “A lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure begins now! I love you so much Xo.”

Giraldo shared two stunning black-and-white photos to celebrate the moment. In the first, Massey beams as he holds an open ring box, crouching beside Giraldo, who kisses her left hand adorned with a sparkling new diamond ring. Behind them, balloons float gently against the ceiling, adding to the festive ambiance. The second photo showed a close-up of the oval-shaped diamond on a diamond-encrusted band, highlighting the detailed beauty of the bling.

Well wishers flooded the comments to cheer on the longtime couple’s engagement.

“Love it sooo happy for the besties,” one top comment read. “Congratsssss my love birds!!!” a second onlooker wrote. “Love y’all man, I’m so happy for ya’ll!!!” a third fan wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Hana Giraldo’s Sister Rushes to Congratulate Her on Engagement to Kyle Massey

Meanwhile, Hana’s sister, 40-year-old Haley Giraldo, shared her excitement by reposting the photo of Hana and her stunning ring on her IG stories. In the caption, she joyfully wrote, “My sissy is getting married! We love you guys so much.”

Per a press release via People, Hana and Kyle “have been dating for many years.” The proposal took place in front of the couple’s closest family and friends. She also gave followers a glimpse into the special occasion through her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of a beautiful heart-shaped arrangement of red and white roses, surrounded by glowing candles. At the center of it all was a sign that read, “WILL YOU Marry Me?!?”

“We feel incredibly blessed to share this moment with our loved ones and fans,” the couple wrote in the statement. “I’m marrying my best friend, this is a dream come true,” Hana added.