disney-channel-movie-legend-gets-engaged-to-musician-after-2-years-of-dating

Beloved Disney Channel movie star Dove Cameron is reportedly engaged to Damiano David after two years of dating.

According to TMZ, the Descendants beauty sported a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger, the one she and the Måneskin frontman held as they walked arm-in-arm during a recent Sydney, Australia, visit.

The couple was first romantically linked in November 2023 and went public with their romance in February 2024. Cameron recently took to Instagram to celebrate her and David’s second anniversary.

“the 2 best years of my life. I am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it,” she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the couple. “I love you in a way no words could ever express, but I will never stop trying. buon anniversario amore mio.”

Cameron was previously engaged to her Liv and Maddie co-star, Ryan McCartan, with whom she dated from 2013 to 2016. She later dated her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty from 2017 to 2020.

The Disney Channel Movie Star Recently Opened Up About Her Relationship

During an early 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Cameron opened up about her relationship with David. She revealed why she felt it was necessary to be more public about their relationship.

“We had a conversation early on, because it’s a weird thing that you have to talk about,” she explained. “He was like, ‘If someone in high school, or who’s a lawyer, nurse or working at a coffee shop can post a picture of their partner and share the normal, beautiful parts of their lives, why should it be different for us?'”

Cameron also admitted to feeling “so much anxiety” when it came to being more open about her romances. “I’ve been public in the past,” she pointed out. “And I’ve had some not-so-public relationships that I was a little bit less inclined to share. Not because of the people I was seeing, but because it just felt like a scary thing to be really open about. It’s like I got scared.”

The actress then said she agreed with David about the openness. “I had done so much growing on my own,” she further shared. “Just in terms of being okay with who I was at this point in my life and feeling more like I could come back in the public eye.”

“It was something I had to do a lot of work on,” she added. “Long before I met my partner.”