Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms ‘Frozen 4’ Is in Works

The realm of Arendelle is gearing up for even more frosty adventures as Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger dropped a surprise announcement: Frozen 4 is in development, joining the highly anticipated Frozen 3 in the pipeline.

During a speech at Hong Kong Disneyland’s unveiling of the “World of Frozen,” Iger thrilled fans by teasing the progression of the beloved animated musical saga. “Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too,” he revealed to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

NEW: A new "Frozen 4" movie may be "in the works," Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals! ❄️ https://t.co/LMUF7DsEHt pic.twitter.com/H2kPet2nCu — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 16, 2023

While keeping details tightly under wraps, Iger hinted at the involvement of Jennifer Lee, the creative genius behind the original Frozen and its successful sequel. “Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories,” Iger confirmed.

The news of Frozen 3 was officially confirmed earlier in the year by Iger during an investor call, where he also revealed sequels for other iconic Disney franchises like Toy Story and Zootopia.

The ensemble cast has expressed their enthusiasm for another sequel. Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna, previously teased the possibility of Frozen 3 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sparking excitement among fans.

The creative minds behind the franchise, including Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, are geared up for the next chapter. Expressing their surprise and excitement, they affirmed their readiness to contribute to the beloved franchise once again.

Jennifer Lee, co-creator and co-director of the Frozen series, recently shared her exhilaration for the upcoming installment at the BFI London Film Festival. Lee emphasized her commitment to the project, highlighting her collaborative approach and dedication to driving the story forward.

As the Frozen universe expands with its upcoming sequels, fans eagerly await more enchanting tales and magical adventures that have captivated audiences around the globe. Disney’s Frozen 3 and the potential Frozen 4 are poised to continue the legacy of heartwarming storytelling and beloved characters that have become cultural phenomena.