Discovery Channel Star Accused of Murder

A major Discovery Channel reality TV personality allegedly killed a man while in the custody of Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Chad Ollinger, one of the main figures of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, is now facing an Open Murder charge, according to Las Vegas police. Police claim “a physical altercation occurred” between Ollinger and his cellmate inside a jail cell at Clark County Detention Center on Friday. The alleged fight seemingly turned deadly.

Chad Ollinger

“On December 26, 2025, at approximately 11:20 p.m., LVMPD Corrections Officers inside of the Clark County Detention Center were conducting routine checks when they observed a male inmate lying motionless inside of a cell,” a police statement read. “Officers made entry and observed the inmate was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries. The other cellmate who was identified as 41-year-old Chad Ollinger was taken into custody.”

The victim was “was pronounced deceased at the scene” and authorities are now pursuing an Open Murder case against the Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch star, who is the son of series lead Duane Ollinger.

TMZ, who linked the charged man as being the Discovery Channel star, says Chad is currently serving time for his previous legal issues, such as “a contempt of court charge.”

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch has aired five seasons on Discovery Channel. Its official synopsis reads: “Duane Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold on his property. But with each step he takes closer to finding the treasure, the land seems to hold on tighter, stopping him in his tracks.”