Disco Legend Dies After Suffering Stroke: Denyse LePage Was 75

Denyse LePage, the Canadian singer, songwriter and disco performer best known as one-half of the influential dance duo Lime, died May 20 after suffering a stroke. She was 75.

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Family members, fans and music industry figures confirmed her death in online tributes this week. Messages posted on social media described her passing as sudden and noted that she died shortly before a planned birthday celebration.

LePage helped define the Hi-NRG and post-disco sound of the early 1980s through her work with Lime, the Montreal-based group she formed alongside then-husband Denis LePage. Together, the pair produced a string of club hits that became staples in dance venues across North America and Europe.

Lime rose to international prominence in 1981 with the single “Your Love,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance chart and earned gold-record status in the United States.

The group followed that success with dance-floor favorites including “Babe, We’re Gonna Love Tonight,” “Unexpected Lovers,” and “Angel Eyes.” Critics and DJs praised the duo for combining pulsing synthesizers with LePage’s commanding vocals.

Denyse LePage Took Inspiration From European Acs

Born in Canada, LePage built her music career during the rise of disco and electronic dance music. Before forming Lime, she and Denis LePage collaborated on several musical projects in Montreal’s vibrant club scene. Their work drew inspiration from European electronic acts and producers such as Giorgio Moroder while developing a distinctly Canadian dance sound.

Although Lime achieved its greatest commercial success during the 1980s, the group continued recording and performing for decades. Fans remained devoted to the duo’s energetic sound, and modern DJs frequently sampled or remixed Lime tracks for contemporary dance audiences. Music historians often credited the group with helping shape the development of electronic dance music and Hi-NRG production.

LePage’s death comes less than three years after the death of Denis LePage, who died of cancer in 2023 at age 74. The pair remained closely linked in the public imagination because of their decades-long musical partnership and influence on disco culture.