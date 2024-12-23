‘Die Hard 2’ Actor Art Evans Dead at 82, Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Art Evans, best known for his roles in Die Hard 2 and Fright Night, has passed away at the age of 82.

The news of Evans’ death came from his publicist Erica Huntzinger after his passing on Dec. 21. Although the late actor’s cause of death was not initially shared, TMZ reported that he died after struggling with diabetes. Evans’ obituary reads that he “passed away peacefully” while “surrounded by family.”

“We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away,” Evans’ wife Babe Evans said. “Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you.”

Evans is best known for his role in Die Hard 2 as air traffic control tower employee Barnes. Evans’ character helps John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, stop terrorists at Dulles International Airport. His second most notable role was in the 1985 horror film Fright Night where he played Detective Lennox.

According to Variety, Evans “amassed over 120 credits in film and television.” Evans’ acting career started in theater at Frank Silvera’s Theater of Being in Los Angeles. He took a starring role in a play called The Amen Corner. In 1965, the play was brought to Broadway.

In terms of Evans’s film credits, memorable titles include Big Time, National Lampoon’s Class Reunion and Metro. As for television, Evan’s accrued credits such as Monk, The X-Files, and Family Matters.

Evans is survived by his wife, Babe Evans, and his son, Ogadae Evans.