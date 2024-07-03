Diddy Selling LA Mansion for $70M Following Federal Raids

Months after Homeland Security agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion, the now-infamous rapper has put the property on the market.

Combs put the mansion on the market for $70 million. He purchased the property in 2014 for $40 million. Homeland Security raided the property in late March to search for evidence of human trafficking and other crimes.

According to Realtor.com, the 17,000-square-foot residence is located in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills. The property’s main house has nine bedrooms, a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room, and a “lagoon-style” swimming pool.

The mansion is also not too far from the Playboy Mansion. Along with the property in Los Angeles, Diddy’s Miami residence was also raided by Homeland Security.

Diddy also has properties in New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. TMZ further revealed that Combs isn’t looking for any other property in Los Angeles. Although he was staying in his West Coast property for a few days last month, the rapper is spending the majority of his time in Miami.

Diddy is currently facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits. One of his former employees, Rodney Jones, claimed he was subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Combs. He also accused the rapper of being involved in human trafficking operations.

Miami Beach Rescinds ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ Following His Multiple Legal Troubles

According to NBC Miami, Miami Beach has rescinded its “Sean Diddy Combs Day” as the rapper continues to deal with multiple legal woes.

In a statement, Miami Beach Commissioner, David Suarez, announced the news. “As long as I am a City Commissioner of Miami Beach, women beaters, sexual predators and pedophiles will have no place in our city,” Suarez stated.

The rescinding of “Sean Diddy Combs Days” comes not long after the release of a video showing Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura while at a hotel in 2016. Ventura previously filed a lawsuit against Combs, claiming he assaulted her. However, less than 24 hours after filing, the lawsuit was thrown out.

Diddy continuously claimed that he was innocent and that Ventura’s claims were false. However, after the hotel video surfaced, he quickly apologized for his behavior.

“I’m so sorry,” Combs stated in his apology video. “But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy also said that he went to therapy after the hotel ordeal. “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I am truly sorry.”