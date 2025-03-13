diddy-accuser-identifies-two-celebrities-who-she-claims-sexually-assaulted-her

A Diddy accuser has come forward to reveal that multiple celebrities sexually assaulted her.

Videos by Suggest

In court documents obtained by Page Six earlier this week, the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly “instructed” another man, identified as comedian Druski, to rape the accuser, Ashley Parham, at his friend’s Orinda, California residence in March 2018.

“Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant,” Parham stated in her lawsuit, which was amended earlier this month reads. “And then jumped on top of Plaintiff’s naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size.”

Parham further alleged that Druski caught himself from sliding off her oiled body and off the bed before being to rape her vaginally.

“While Defendant Druski was raping Plaintiff, Defendant Diddy sat in a chair near the bed,” the lawsuit continued. “And began masturbating while recording Plaintiff’s rape by Defendant Druski”

Parham also claimed that during the alleged assault, she heard some of the defendants “referring to another Defendant Doe as Cornelius and remembered the name because it was so odd and unique.”

She later learned that “Defendant Doe Cornelius,” who also sexually assaulted her, was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

His full name is Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.

“Plaintiff’s body was becoming more and more limp over the course of the violent rape,” Parham recalled. “Until eventually she had no control over her body nor could she move her body.”

“When Defendant Druski finished raping Plaintiff, Defendant [Kristina Khorram] entered the room,” she then added. “To examine the condition of Plaintiff who was barely able to move or control her bodily functions.”

Drusk and Beckham Denies the Allegations Made By the Diddy Accuser

Shortly after the amended suit was filed, Druski took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the Diddy Accuser and her “fabricated lie.”

“I wasn’t a public figure in 2018,” Druski pointed out. “I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.”

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse,” he also wrote. “But I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Beckham also responded to the amended lawsuit in a post on X.

““I really can’t believe my name is mentioned in this matter,” he stated. “There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit.”

He further shared that he wasn’t anywhere near Orinda, California, at the time of the alleged assault. “In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone.”

The NFL star then added, “I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed.”