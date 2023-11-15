Did Will Smith Have Sex With Duane Martin?

A former assistant claims he caught Will Smith and Duane Martin engaged in sexual intercourse.

Will Smith, 55, has been all the rage in headlines following the release of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy. The combination of Pinkett Smith’s interviews and insights from the book has exposed an apparent double life the couple lead in both the spotlight and behind closed doors.

Now the Oscar winning actor’s team is denying the rising allegation that Smith and Duane Martin, 58, were caught having sex in a dressing room years ago.

A man claiming to be a friend/ assistant for 40 years to Smith, Brother Bilaal, told Unwine with Tasha K podcast host Tasha K about the incident that has since been circulating the internet.

Bilaal said, “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.” He continues, “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent



You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

A representative for the Bad Boys actor denied the allegation completely. According to TMZ, the rep said: “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

Another close source to Smith told the outlet that the father-of-two is now considering taking legal action against Bilaal for his comments.

The I Am Legend actor has already been receiving negative spotlight as of late but has remained quiet as Pinkett Smith continues to share details about their marriage in candid interviews. He finally spoke up in a recent Instagram post where he told the his 64 million followers that the world has “bigger things to worry about” than his marriage with Jada.

Many can agree that the string of critical assessments from fans and other critics can be directly traced back to the infamous slap heard around the world after Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars back in 2022.

After yet another candid interview, fans demanded answers after learning that Smith and Pinkett Smith have actually been separated since 2016. She even claimed to be shocked he even referred to her as such.

Martin has not publicly commented on the accusation from Bilaal. He and Tisha Campbell Martin finalized their divorce back in 2020. The divorce proceedings were not that pretty.

Do you think the Brother Bilaal’s claims are legit?