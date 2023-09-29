Did They Do The Deed? Travis Kelce Teases At Steamy Weekend With Taylor Swift In Latest Interview

Taylor Swift fans have all eyes on her rumored romance with Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Following Swift’s Sunday appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, their relationship is reportedly confirmed. This leaves fans of both the “Blank Space” songstress and football player wondering—what’s next for the couple?

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce addressed Swift’s appearance at the game along with their relationship as it stands today.

“We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life,” Jason said to Kelce, referring to Swift, “But now, we’ve gotta talk it about it.”

“Yeah. My personal life that’s not so personal,” Kelce jokingly replied, “I did this to myself, Jason. I know this.”

Kelce and Jason went on to discuss “the scene,” that Swift’s appearance caused at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jason candidly asked his brother, “How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

Kelce confessed that it “was pretty ballsy” for Swift to show up to the game.

Denny Medley / USA TODAY Sports

When asked if Travis had anything else he wanted to comment on, he said he wanted “to respect both of our lives.”

“She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows,” he continued, before adding how he’s “enjoying life” and “sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

“Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘all right now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it,” he finished.

Luckily, the duo’s “Love Story” isn’t ending any time soon. Swift is reportedly set to make another appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game to support Kelce. This weekend, the pop star will be traveling to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, according to reports.

“They are keeping it light and fun and seeing where things go,” one source told The Messenger.

Another source told the outlet that while things are “going well,” between Swift and Kelce, they are “still keeping things casual.”

Though the singer and tight end are taking things slow, Swift’s super fans are positive their relationship is here to stay.