Did Lakeith Stanfield And Xosha Roquemore Break Up? What We Know About Their Relationship

As an actor, Lakeith Stanfield is best-known for playing Darius Epps on the popular FX show, Atlanta. He’s also appeared in a slew of feature films, including Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Uncut Gems, and Judas and the Black Messiah. When it comes to Hollywood romance, the 30-year-old celebrity has been linked to The Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore for a number of years. But because both stars like to keep a tight lid on their personal lives, not that much is known about the current state of their relationship. Is Roquemore still Lakeith Stanfield’s girlfriend? Here’s a look at what we know.

Lakeith Stanfield And Xosha Roquemore Were First Linked In 2015

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The pair made their first appearance together on the red carpet at the 2015 Los Angeles premiere of the movie Straight Outta Compton, which featured Stanfield in a supporting role as rapper Snoop Dogg. Since that time, the couple has popped up together at a number of high-profile events, including the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards. But other than showing up for a few of these public photo ops, Stanfield and Roquemore have kept their romance away from the cameras.

They Have A Daughter Together

Back in March of 2017, Roquemore announced via Instagram (in a post that she’s since deleted) that she was pregnant with her first child. As reported by People, the young actress posted a couple of proud photos of her baby bump, along with the caption: “I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday.”

Roquemore gave birth in June of that year, sharing a picture of her newborn (which she quickly took down) on Twitter, along with the caption “Mom.” Since that time, neither Roquemore nor Stanfield have shared any photos of their child. However, the Atlanta actor did say that becoming a father completely changed his life. “Everything is brand new,” he shared in a 2017 interview on Good Morning America. “I’m paying attention to patterns in the leaves. The things I didn’t think about before, now I can feel ‘em. It’s great.”

They Keep Their Relationship Very Private

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

After the birth of their child, Stanfield and Roquemore became even more guarded about their relationship than they were before. There are no pictures of the pair on either of their social media feeds—in fact, Standfield says he tries to stay away from social platforms (currently, his Instagram page only features one posted photo). “You got to understand social media is a powerful thing,” the actor said in a 2021 interview with Slate. “I think you just got to use it in the right way and not let it use you. And oftentimes the right way is not to be on it at all, because honestly, there are cooler things, like leaves and plants and stuff.”

In addition to steering clear of social media, Standfield has repeatedly refused to talk about his personal life with the press. In a 2017 interview with Vulture, for example, he replied “I don’t talk about it” when asked about his relationship with Roquemore. More recently, in 2020, he declined to share his daughter’s name during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and once again replied, “I don’t really talk about her a lot” when asked about Roquemore.

Rumors Of Their Breakup Remain Unconfirmed

Because so much about the relationship between Stanfield and Roquemore is unknown, fans often wonder if the pair are still together. The last red carpet appearance they made as a couple was all the way back in September of 2019 when the duo attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, Joker.

In March of 2020, Standfield created a stir when he asked singer Ari Lennox out on a date during one of her Instagram lives. He continued to shoot his shot a few months later, sharing a (now deleted) pic of the singer on Instagram, along with the caption “js” (just saying).

At this point, many fans were sure that Stanfield and Roquemore had split. And their beliefs were bolstered by the 2021 Academy Awards, when Stanfield (who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Judas and the Black Messiah) attended the April 2021 ceremony sans Roquemore. While Roquemore had Tweeted some congrats to her baby daddy for his nomination, the fact that she wasn’t by his side for this big night raised many red flags.

Around that same time, Roquemore talked about being a mom in an interview with 21 Ninety that made it sound as if she and Stanfield were raising their daughter apart. “My daughter’s father just has so much going on,” she said when specifically asked by the interview about what it was like to co-parent. “So, he’s out of town a lot, and even when he is here, he’s slammed busy. I take on a lot of the weight, but he’s extremely helpful when he is here. But when he’s not here, I have to hold it down, you know? I know that when the tide shifts, because we’re only three years into this co-parenting thing, and I’m busy or have a lot going on; he’ll hold me down too.”

While the language Roquemore uses in this quote could be interpreted to mean the pair are no longer romantically involved, she certainly does not say this directly. And as we’ve come to expect from this very private pair, neither have publicly confirmed the status of their relationship. We’re not going to hold our breath hoping for an answer.

In the meantime, fans who are rooting for the couple cling to the suggestive caption Roquemore used when she posted a pic of Stanfield’s sexy look at the 2021 Academy Awards. The caption? “This how I ended up pregnant.”