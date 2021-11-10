Did Lady Gaga Wear A Bulletproof Vest To The Inauguration?

To help welcome Joe Biden into the White House, Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem. Her dress went viral for looking a bit like a Hunger Games outfit, but was it bulletproof? There’s some doubt going around. Here’s what’s going on.

An Iconic Dress For An Iconic Moment

Lady Gaga is just as much a fashion icon as she is a pop star. The “Poker Face” singer has made waves with a litany of outfits, including her iconic meat dress. For the Inauguration, she wore a black and red dress designed by the label Schiaparelli. You can take another look at it, and relive her rousing performance.

Flash forward to this week where Gaga is doing press to promote House of Gucci. She sat down with Vogue to discuss her most iconic looks. She calls her inauguration dress “one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn.” A few of the outfits in the piece come from Schiaparelli.

Gaga reveals something nobody knew: “this is a bulletproof dress.” She loved the golden dove and wanted to represent Italian-Americans at the inauguration. She even admits to being a little scared: “I’ll never forget speaking to this young man who I was with (she said of the US Marine that walked her in) and he asked me if I was nervous and I said “yes”, but sometimes fashion can really give you wings…like a dove.”

Gaga didn’t give any additional details about the bulletproof story, but reps for Schiaparelli are speaking out. Strangely, they’re singing a different tune.

Not Actually Bulletproof?

A spokesperson for Schiaparelli is denying Gaga’s story. In a statement to the Daily Mail, the brand’s rep says “The dress was not actually bulletproof, we cannot comment on what she may have worn underneath.” There are a few brands that make bulletproof vests designed to be discreet. It’s possible Gaga was wearing a device like this.

Who’s Wrong Here?

There’s just no way to know what’s actually happening here. Maybe Gaga was wearing a vest beneath her dress, or maybe she was misinformed. On the flip side, maybe the folks at Schiaparelli are mistaken. They’ve made so many dresses for Gaga that it’s possible their beams simply got crossed. Their two stories are irreconcilable. Maybe the dress could be examined by a third party someday. One thing everyone can agree on though is that Gaga looked amazing.