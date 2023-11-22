Did Jon Hamm Really Get His Nipples Pierced For Season 5 Of ‘Fargo?’

Fans of Jon Hamm are hoping his ultra-realistic nipple piercings aren’t too good to be true during Season 5 of Fargo.

Unfortunately, fans of Jon Hamm are in for some bad news—his nipple piercings during Season 5 of Fargo are fake.

During a panel for the FX series last week, per Variety, as reported by TooFab, the actor spilled on his character’s quirky body piercings that left viewers speechless during the trailer. During a snippet of the trailer, which was initially released last month, Hamm’s character is seen sitting shirtless in a hot tub, revealing his silver nipple jewelry.

Hamm, 52, revealed that the piercings were fake. However, they weren’t CGI, either.

After having “very blue” latex put on his nipples, the actor said that the crew “cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pieced and placed over my own nipples.”

Hamm added, “The crew doesn’t get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist.”

It turns out, Jon Hamm’s nipples are a hot topic. So hot, in fact, that he even spoke to ABC Audio about the fake piercings.

Jon Hamm stars in the latest season of @FargoFX and once again, he’s taken the internet by storm. Our Entertainment reporter spoke with Hamm on his scene-stealing nipples. pic.twitter.com/VYgSuV39I4 — ABC Audio (@abcaudio) November 21, 2023

Hamm told the reporter, “It’s not the first body part I’ve had be a conversation starter. So hey, you know, here we are.”

He later recalled the dedicated “nippleologists” process, explaining, “Sitting in a makeup chair and having someone do a plaster cast of your nipples is a very strange experience.”

“I certainly didn’t have that class in theater school,” Hamm added.

Jon Hamm’s Nipple Piercings Might Be Fake—

—but his on-set chemistry with Jennifer Aniston is so real.

In a recent episode of The Morning Show, Aniston and Hamm left fans speechless after a steamy bedroom scene went viral on social media. The hot scene unfolded in a Season 3 episode of the series titled, “The Stanford Student.”

During the scene, Aniston and Hamm bared it all for the cameras and didn’t shy away from showing their remarkable on-screen chemistry.

The Morning Show has earned an early renewal for Season 4, so fans of the show know there are plenty more spicy scenes to come.