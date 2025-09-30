dick-van-dyke-spotted-killing-it-in-the-gym-at-age-99

Dick Van Dyke may be 99, but that didn’t stop him from “working out on every machine” before pausing for a gym selfie with a rock legend.

Rick Springfield, merely in his ’70s, recently snapped a gym selfie with the age-defying TV and film icon, prompting the “Jesse’s Girl” singer to joke on Instagram, “I thought I was doing well at 76.”

“Filming an episode of Men’s Health and I went to the gym and who should be there but 99-year-old Dick Van Dyke working out on every machine,” Springfield wrote alongside the fun snapshot posted on Friday.

Springfield gushed over the legendary actor, who will turn 100 in December, for his work ethic… and dance moves.

“Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being,” Springfield penned alongside the photo. In the snapshot, Van Dyke struck a face full of grit for the camera, while Springfield showed his admiration with a raised fist.

“I thought I was doing well at 76,” Springfield added, “but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left! Amazing!”

Fans React to Dick Van Dyke’s Epic Gym Selfie

Of course, many of Springfield’s fans and a few high-profile friends rushed to the comments to lavish praise on Dick Van Dyke.

“It’s funny how you think your faves never age, but at 76 and 99, I guess they do! You guys are Goals,” one fan commented. “Two living legends showing us what true strength looks like. Proof that passion, health, and joy keep you timeless. Truly inspiring!” a second fan wrote.

“More like Jesse’s ‘curl’. Damn,” a third fan quipped.

“How awesome is this? Wow!” fellow rocker Sammy Hagar exclaimed.

“LOVE this picture, Rick!” TV personality Tom Bergeron wrote.

The TV host also gave a tease for the Mary Poppins legend’s forthcoming book, for which he lent his voice for the audiobook version.

“I just did the audiobook for Dick’s latest, 100 Rules for Living to 100, An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life, and he writes with great affection for that gym [and] his thrice weekly workouts,” the former AFV host added.

Indeed, Van Dyke’s autobiographical book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life, sharing his life stories and advice, drops on Nov. 18.