dhs-secretary-kristi-noem-hospitalized-following-allergic-reaction-incident

Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kristi Noem was hospitalized in Washington, DC, on Tuesday following an allergic reaction incident.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the news, telling CNN, “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering.”

CNN also reported that several Secret Service agents were posted at entrances outside the emergency department of the hospital to which Noem was transported.

Another DHS official also told NBC News that Kristi Noem was at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, right before she was hospitalized.

Further details about Noem’s hospitalization have not been revealed.

Kristi Noem Hospitalized Following Los Angeles Press Conference Incident

Kristi Noem was hospitalized days after an incident occurred during a Los Angeles press conference.

While speaking about the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests at the Wilshire Federal Building, Noem was interrupted by California Senator Alex Padilla. Before he could get a word in, Padilla was shoved onto the hallway floor and handcuffed by federal agents.

Initially, Noem said that the senator did not identify himself. However, multiple videos showed he identified himself as he was pushed out of the room by federal agents.

Noem took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update about the incident. “After he interrupted our press conference with law enforcement, I met with Senator Padilla for 15 minutes,” she revealed. “We probably disagreed on 90% of the topics, but we agreed to exchange phone numbers, and we will continue to talk.”

After he interrupted our press conference with law enforcement, I met with Senator Padilla for 15 minutes. We probably disagree on 90% of the topics but we agreed to exchanged phone numbers and we will continue to talk—that is the way it should be in this country.



I wish he… pic.twitter.com/WdDs26jyCY — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 12, 2025

She then stated, “That is the way it should be in this country. I wish he would’ve acted that way in the beginning rather than creating a scene.”

Padilla spoke out about the incident while appearing on the Senate floor earlier this week.

“I was pushed and pulled, strulled to maintain my balance,” he said. “I was forced to the ground, first on my knees and then flat on my chest. And as I was handcuffed and marched down a hallway… If that is what the administration is willing to do to a United States senator for having the authority to simply ask a question, imagine what they’ll do to any American who dares to speak up.”