Devil Wears Prada Drummer Daniel Williams Dies In Plane Crash

The former drummer for the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, Daniel Williams, died in a plane crash. He was one of two people who were killed after a private jet collided in a San Diego neighborhood on Thursday, May 22, according to PEOPLE. All six passengers are presumed dead.

This 39-year-old musician passed away alongside 42-year-old Dave Shapiro, the co-founder of Sound Talent Group. AP News reported that the Cessna 550 struck a power line and crashed into a home just before 4 AM. This was after it took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 11 PM, May 21, making a stop at Wichita, Kansas, before 2 AM.

The home erupted in flames, and as jet fuel trickled down the street, a few vehicles ignited. “I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looks like,” said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Photo by Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images

“But with the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see.” At least 15 homes were affected by the crash, many of them belonging to military families. No one on the ground died, but eight were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams’ father confirmed to TMZ that his son was one of the victims of this crash. They know there were no survivors from this crash, and were confident he was one of the passengers.

The band’s Instagram page posted a tribute to the late drummer. “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” it wrote.

Not too long before the crash, Williams posted a photo of himself in the jet’s copilot seat. The father told TMZ his son was just “goofing around.”

Williams wasn’t the current drummer for The Devil Wears Prada, at one point a Christian metalcore band. But he was previously a part of the band for years. He left the band in 2016.

The authorities don’t yet know the cause of the crash. They are still investigating this fatal jet accident.