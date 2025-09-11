President Trump Vows Justice as He Mourns ‘Martyr for Truth and Freedom’ Charlie Kirk

Hours after the shocking shooting of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, President Trump addressed the nation about the situation.

In the video, President Trump stated he was filled with “grief and anger” over the death of the conservative activist.

The world leader then vowed to “find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence.”

“He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people,” President Trump said about Charlie Kirk. “He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith. And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven.”

The Turning Point USA founder and Trump loyalist was shot in the neck during his The American Comeback Tour stop at Utah Valley University. Although his team was able to get him to a nearby hospital, Kirk was confirmed dead by Trump a few hours after the shooting.

The suspect is still at large.

President Trump Blames the ‘Radical Left’ For the Death Of Charlie Kirk While Calling Out the Dangers of Political Disagreements

As he continued to speak about Charlie Kirk’s passing, President Trump called out the dangers of political disagreements. However, the president went on to accuse the “radical left” of being responsible for the shooting.

He claimed that the “radical left” used rhetoric that was directly responsible for the “terrorism” in the US.

“It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequences of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year,” Trump stated. “In the most hateful and despicable way possible.”

President Trump further vowed to keep Charlie Kirk’s mission alive. “An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed,” the world leader stated. “Because together, we will ensure that his voice, his message, and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come.”

“Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before,” he added. “And it’s not even close.”